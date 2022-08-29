China seeks protection of citizens in Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – CHINA is seeking the protection of its citizens in southern Nigeria and promoting cordial ties with the West African country.

This past weekend, Consul General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, discussed the issues over the telephone with the State Secretary of the Cross River State, Tina Banku-Agbor.

Maoming noted that a large number of Chinese citizens and enterprises had invested and established businesses in the Cross River, making positive contributions to the economic and social development of the state and Nigeria.

“The Chinese government has always attached great importance to the safety of Chinese citizens in Nigeria,” the envoy stated.

The Consulate General urged the Cross River State administration of Governor Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade to take practical measures to strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of local Chinese nationals.

Maiming said the Consulate General was willing to strengthen cooperation with the state government in popularising legal education and improving the business environment, so as to contribute to the continuous promotion of China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation.

Banku-Agbor said the state government fully understood China’s high concern for the safety of Chinese citizens in Nigeria.

The government official pledged the administration’s commitment to take all necessary measures to effectively protect the safety of Chinese personnel and enterprises.

The oil-rich southern Nigeria has not been spared the violent crimes characterizing Nigeria.

