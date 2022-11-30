South Africa showcases business potential in Spain

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – PARTNERSHIPS and collaborations are key to propelling the global business events sector.

This is the sentiment of the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB) as it heads to showcase the country’s business events capabilities at Incentives, Business Travel and Meetings (IBTM) World in Barcelona, Spain.

Taking place from November 29 to December 1, IBTM World will bring together over 3 000 destinations and 15 000 industry professionals from over 100 countries across the world with the sole purpose to meet and create better business results.

Ahead of IBTM World, the SANCB will partner with IBTM World’s Association Leadership Forum (ALF) to host global associations for an engagement that aims to bring the association community together to partner and share knowledge for the advancement of the business events sector.

“The SANCB is committed to business events and capacity building particularly post the pandemic, ensuring that we are rebuilding and strengthening together as the globe,” said Zinhle Nzama, Acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer at the SANCB.

Through the partnership and collaboration with the ALF, SANCB is demonstrating the strength that comes with working as a collective in achieving a common goal.

“In this case the goal is to emerge stronger, whilst showcasing our resilience as a business events sector to continue thriving, for the advancement of business events globally and in Africa.”

SANCB will lead the South African delegation, comprising 18 exhibitors, including three small, micro and medium enterprises.

“We want to use this platform to not only reassure the global business events industry that South Africa is open for business, but to also showcase the improvements we have made to our offerings over the past while,” Nzama said.

