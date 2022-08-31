Enormous interest in Zimbabwe tourism expo

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – OVER 150 exhibitors have registered to participate at the returning Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo set for Zimbabwe in October.

The exhibitors are from Botswana, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.

More than 100 buyers from international markets have confirmed participation.

Buyers have been drawn from key source markets which include Australia, Botswana, Germany, India, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Tourism ministers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will also deliberate on pertinent issues regarding tourism development and growth post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past two editions were cancelled because of the pandemic.

“The industry both supply and demand side are eagerly waiting to reconnect, hence we are excited to be staging the physical edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani,” said Winnie Muchanyuka, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer.

“The return of physical meetings and events has not only been celebrated by the tourism industry but by all sectors. This has reignited the growth of the MICE sector and we have witnessed the positive impact of this locally as well.”

MICE is acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions.

Sanganai/Hlanganani is scheduled for the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo from October 13-15.

Air Zimbabwe has facilitated tickets for buyers and will be the official carrier.

The Airport Council of Zimbabwe is the platinum partner.

– CAJ News