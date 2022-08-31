Favourable rains forecast for SADC region

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – REGIONAL weather and climate experts have predicted the majority of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

The forecast is for the periods October-November-December (OND) 2022 and January-February-March (JFM) 2023.

These projections are the outcome of the just-ended 26th annual Southern Africa Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF 26) hosted virtually by the SADC Climate Services Centre (CSC).

SARCOF 26 forecast that the bulk of the region is likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall for the OND period.

However, the north-western part of Angola, most of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, northern Zambia, northern Malawi, northern Mozambique, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles were likely to experience normal to below normal rains.

The JFM period is anticipated to receive normal to above normal rains in most of the SADC, except for northern Angola, bulk of the DRC, northern half of Tanzania and the bulk of Madagascar.

Central Mozambique, southern Malawi, northern half of Zimbabwe, most of Zambia, southern DRC, south-eastern half of Angola, bulk of Namibia, western half of Botswana, most of central and western parts of South Africa as western parts of Lesotho are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall through the farming season.

The 16-member SADC explained the climate experts took into account oceanic and atmospheric factors that influence the climate over the region.

These include the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) which is currently in a La Nina phase.

SARCOF 26 ran under the theme, “Early Warning and Early Action: SADC Region Preparedness Towards a ‘ready-set-go!’ Approach.”

Favourable rains are a boost for the region, where the agricultural sector is of major social and economic importance.

In Southern Africa, agriculture is credited for 65 percent of regional employment and 73 percent of employment of economically active women.

– CAJ News