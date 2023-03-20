REVIEWS: Nissan’s new Qashaqai ticks all the boxes

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IF you like how it looks, you will definitely love how it drives.

That is Nissan’s pay-off line for its new Qashqai that the company lauds as a fresh version of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) with modern technologies as well as new dimensions and designs.

That is apt because with this car, beauty is both in the eye of the beholder and one behind the steering wheel.

Every driver loves a car that guarantees safety and security, comfort, luxury, full control and of course speed as well as technology breakthroughs.

The new Qashqai ticks all these boxes.

Whether you embark on a long journey or a short trek, this newest version of Nissan’s compact crossover is brilliant and exciting.

If dear reader, you were contemplating on which car to buy at this particular time, look no further than the latest Nissan Qashqai Acenta + 1.3 L Turbo CVT engine capacity.

I’m putting my head on the block.

The new Qashqai is worth investing in, considering its full range of advanced driving technologies that makes driving a memorable, exciting and easy experience.

Well, I’m not going to delve into the Nissan Intelligent Mobility because the Japanese automobile engineers did their research, which proves why the car is second to none.

I would rather share with you the new Nissan Qashqai’s technological connection, which makes every ride exciting.

The car is fully-powered by new technology, which gives the driver great awareness whenever behind the wheel.

Not only that.

The car is also backed up by technological assistance. This is my biggest attraction to the new Qashqai because tech assistance gives total control of the car, no matter the weather conditions.

Envisage when it is raining or dark (especially in these turbulent times of load shedding)!

The lights will automatically switch on to match the visibility the driver requires.

The tech assistance is always readily available to ensure the driver is always exempt from crashes.

Most interestingly, the new Qashqai boasts Nissan ProPILOT technology, which enables the driver to keep their lane at a pre-set distance from the vehicle in front.

The innovation uses built-in maps to help to anticipate bends, junctions, off ramps and more. It helps the driver to adjust accordingly for a smarter, more relaxing drive.

ProPILOT comes with Navi-Link, stylish, integrated touch screen and Around View Monitor. Intelligent safety features include Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Intervention, Cross Traffic Alert and Front Collision Warning. This version helps to give the driver more.

The new Qashqai’s bold stance of sharp LED lighting and sleek 19 inch alloy wheels stand out.

In addition is a fascinating roomy interior in an aerodynamic and compact body, which adds an executive and comfortable feel.

When it comes to comfort, then the new Qashqai is the real deal.

The car boasts advanced driving technologies as well as safety and security features.

Starting from entry grade, every Qashqai features advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies to help protect and keep the driver safe.

Among the safety features are front and rear LED lights, Cruise Control, Reverse camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor.

This Qashqai version is highly loaded with specifications and should not be overlooked.

– CAJ News