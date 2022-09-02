China, Lagos police discuss security issues

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Nigeria’s Lagos State are exploring measures to protect the safety of Chinese in the region.

Consul General Chu Maoming and Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, met on Wednesday, to exchange views.

Maoming said the Chinese government always attached great importance to protecting the safety of its citizens in Nigeria as well as educating and guiding them to operate legally and respect host country’s customs.

He expressed hope the Lagos State Police would enforce the law and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the West African country.

The envoy expressed the Chinese’s willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with the Nigeria police on issues such as promoting China-Nigeria law enforcement cooperation and jointly cracking down on crime.

A large number of Chinese citizens and enterprises have invested and started businesses in Lagos, which is Nigeria’s commercial economic, financial and commercial hub.

This has promoted the economic and social development of Nigeria as well as the mutual relations between the two nations.

Alabi assured Maoming of police’s readiness to secure the safety of Chinese citizens in Lagos.

“The police have a duty to enforce the law and crack down on crime,” he assured.

Kidnappings are prominent in oil-rich Nigeria, Africa’s biggest nation by population and its largest economy.

– CAJ News