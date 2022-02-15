Zanzibar opens island investment prospects

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – THE Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) has added a further nine islands to the investment portfolio.

This follows an overwhelming response to the government’s decision to open up ten smaller islands for high-end development and investment opportunities last year.

The programme, further builds on the Zanzibarean government’s strategy to attract foreign investment by granting interested parties Strategic Investment Status, which offers a host of residential and investment benefits.

Shariff Shariff, the ZIPA Executive Director, said the public and investors responded magnificently to the initial islet offering, prompting the decision to launch phase two of the programme in 2022.

“We are seek to further increase the diversification of our blue-economy policy by attracting high-end investment. Small islands surrounding Zanzibar are major assets with huge win-win potential,” Shariff said.

As with the first phase, potential investors are asked to submit proposals to develop, operate and manage the next nine islands or plots of land thereon under a long-term lease.

The islands are located in South Unguja, North Unguja, South Pemba and North Pemba, and include Sume, Popo, Miwi, Jombe, Kwata, Kashani, Fundo (200 hectares), Njao (200 hectares) and Matumbini (200 hectares).

The islands, which are able to be accessed all-year round by boat, are ideally suited to investment projects such as tourist attractions, fishing hubs, exhibition centres, recreational activities and the establishment of ICT and agricultural hubs.

– CAJ News