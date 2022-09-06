Tourism high on Botswana president’s Zimbabwe itinerary

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, made the most of his visit to Zimbabwe to tour the best tourist attractions east of the neighbouring country.

Accompanied by First Lady, Neo Masisi, the head of state enjoyed a short holiday in the Eastern Highlands.

This included a guided tour of attractions in Nyanga.

Among the highlights was a fishing expedition at the Trout Farm, with a team from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management.

It is one of the oldest and pioneering trout farms in Zimbabwe.

This sojourn preceded a Zimbabwe Tourism Authority-guided tour of the World’s View.

It is a spectacular vista on the escarpment of the Nyanga Downs plateau.

The Masisis were treated to a fly past the magnificent Mutarazi Falls and the mystique of Mt Nyangani.

Nyangani is the highest mountain in Zimbabwe at an imposing 2,592 metres (8,504 ft).

Mutarazi, peaking at 772m, is the highest in Zimbabwe.

It is the second highest in Africa (after Tugela in South Africa, at 948m) high and among the top 20 highest in the world (Angel Falls, Venezuela is the highest at 979m).

Masisi was in Zimbabwe to officially open the just-concluded Zimbabwe National Agricultural Show.

He visited the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC).

The objective of their participation was to showcase Botswana Products in the Agricultural sector, among them agro-processed products, grains, plumbing and irrigation as well as those used in the construction sector.

“Through this participation Botswana can establish market access for local products as well as identify,” Masisi said.

A highlight of his visit was a meeting with host president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We exchanged views and discussed issues of mutual interest,” Masisi stated.

– CAJ News