Ohizu raises the bar with 20-goal target

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFTER announcing his arrival in the DStv Premiership in style, Chibuike Ohizu has set his sights on reaching double goal scoring figures in his debut campaign in the topflight.

He also has revealed a target to inspire Sekhukhune United to an ambitious finish, also in the team’s first season in the elite division.

Ohizu is among the leading goal scorers in the league after netting five times, including a brace on debut away to Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on August 25.

Goals have followed against Stellenbosch, Cape Town City and most recently AmaZulu. Sekhukhune have not lost in any match in which the Nigerian has scored.

In an interview with CAJ News Africa, the player revealed his imposing ambitions for the season.

“If I get 15 or 20 goals, I’m going to be very happy,” the 25-year-old from the southeastern city of Onitsha said.

Ohizu, who has scored three less than top scorer Peter Shalulile, is aware that target is lofty by local standards, but is not deterred.

“I know it’s not going to be easy. There is no easy game in the DStv Premiership. I only need to focus and work harder,” the centre-forward said.

While coach MacDonald Makhubedu has downplayed his team’s chances in the DStv Premiership, arguing the mandate is to retain their status, Ohizu believes Babina Noko have the capability to finish even higher than their current fifth position.

Sekhukhune have 17 points from 10 games, half which they have won.

Ohizu has scored half of the ten goals they have managed, underlining his influence.

“I know it’s our first season in the DStv Premiership but I would love to see the team finish up to top four or top eight,” the former Jomo Cosmos forward said.

“I really want Sekhukhune to achieve something this season. I know it’s not going to be easy but the hard work everyone is putting in the team, I believe that we will get something this season.”

Sekhukhune will face a litmus test when the league resumes after the international break.

Their next three fixtures are against ex-first division rivals and fellow surprise package, Royal AM (home), rampant defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns (away) and Supersport United (away), currently third.

– CAJ News