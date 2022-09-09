Daruma offers Africa a taste of Japan

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – ASIAN cuisine is popular worldwide but Japanese food arguably comprises the greatest flavours of the Far East.

Luckily, people in Durban need not travel to Japan for these treats.

This is thanks to the Daruma restaurant, which opened in the Umhlanga area five years ago.

While the restaurant in Umhlanga is relatively new, Daruma was established in 1986 as the first authentic Japanese restaurant in Africa.

“The name Daruma comes from the traditional Thumb Doll on which the face is depicted,” explained Daruma Umhlanga restaurant manager Lungisani Nduli.

Nduli said their meals were freshly prepared at the time of ordering in the Japanese style of teppanyaki, where clients get the experience to watch while the meals are prepared.

“We chose to have the restaurant in Umhlanga because there are a lot of attractions such as the beach, malls and the hotels, which are close by. It is a beautiful place for tourists,” he said.

The restaurant caters for all age groups.

“We are a unique Japanese restaurant, specialising with teppan dishes such as seafood, meat and Japanese sushi,” Nduli said.

He disclosed by saying that with the festive season approaching, Daruma would be having new summer cocktails on the menu.

A Christmas special menu is on the cards.

Ayesha Mohammed, a patron, lauded the food served here.

After indulging mostly in biryani and bunny, she said she came to Daruma to taste something different.

“You should also visit and try the Japanese food,” Mohammed chuckled in this interview with CAJ News Africa.

– CAJ News