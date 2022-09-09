African leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

ADANE BIKILA / SAVIOUS KWINIKA / ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA / EMEKA OKONKWO

Africa Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN leaders have mourned the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her death, at the age of 96, was confirmed on Thursday.

She died at the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The African Union (AU) led the condolences.

“Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll,” Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission stated.

Macky Sall, the chair of the AU and Senegalese president, said he learned with sadness the death of the monarch.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Britain. I salute the memory of the illustrious deceased, with an exceptional career,” Sall said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe was among the African leaders, who sent his condolences.

Relations between his country and the former coloniser UK have been fragile over the past two decades owing to political differences as a result of the country’s land redistribution program.

“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth as they mourn the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed condolences on behalf of the South African government and people.

He described Elizabeth II as an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life.

“Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world,” said Ramaphosa.

“The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world,” Ramaphosa said.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria described the deceased as “a towering global personality and an outstanding leader.”

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth II,” Buhari stated.

“She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place,” Buhari stated.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, attained independence from Britain in 1960.

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, one of two female presidents in Africa sent condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.

“The Queen will be remembered around the world as a pillar of strength, peace, unity and stability,” Hassan stated.

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in London in 1926, her reign of 70 years was the longest of any British monarch.

She was queen of 14 other Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK at the time of her death.

– CAJ News