God gives and forgives, man gets and forgets

MANY people love Jehovah God only when they are in trouble. They only acknowledge His existence whenever they want to be delivered from their predicaments.

Once Jehovah delivers them they cease worshipping Him.

They neither stop setting foot in the house of Jehovah nor pray on their own at home.

They completely rule out Jehovah. Some despise Him as non-existent.

This True Gospel is not at all referring to atheists because such persons have never believed or completely lacked belief in the existence of Jehovah God because they chose not to see the true side of creation.

In this message, I’m referring to the majority believers who when in trouble run to the house of Jehovah but when set free from such economic, political and social troubles, they turn their backs on the Creator.

I know many would like to know why in the first place people rush to Jehovah God for shelter or rescue if indeed He does not exist. If Jehovah does not hear people’s prayers, or raise the poor from rags to riches, so, why go to Him?

Even those that do not worship Him, when faced with such problems, stresses, misfortunes, hardships, sufferings, torment, unhappiness, sadness or heartache, they know the way to the house of God, even uninvited. Why?

Let me provide answers.

Firstly, every one of us knows that Jehovah God exists through nature. Jehovah’s intelligence, power, and creativity can be observed in every corner of the universe hence rushing to the Most High Jehovah for safety and protection each time we find ourselves in trouble.

Some of these troubles are as a result of self infliction, while others are caused by our greatest enemy – satan.

We all know that Jehovah heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.

Psalm 147:3 of the New International Version confirms: “He (Jehovah) heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

The Contemporary English Version states: “He (Jehovah) renews our hopes and heals our bodies.)

Just like our need for a surgeon to address physical wounds to our bodies, Jehovah God does it with divine surgery on our soul, which results in supernatural healing despite how difficult our challenge.

Whenever we bring our pain to Jehovah God, we recognize that there is a purpose and in time the One who loves us unconditionally will reveal his divine authority.

The question as to why we want to walk with Jehovah in times of trouble deserves answers.

This is so because Jehovah is not scared of any challenge hence He says bring your pain to God, don’t run from him.

When you run from God in seasons of challenge, all you’re left with is your own limited ability to cope with what you’re walking through.

On the other hand, God invites us to draw near to him so that we might experience his peace, healing, and closeness and this is what Scripture points us towards.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed,” according to Psalm 34:18

Seeing God Through Our Pain and Suffering

Have you ever walked through a situation in life that left you wondering why God would allow you to experience the hurt, pain or even discouragement that resulted?

There is no doubt that some challenges in life are the result of poor choices, but for every believer, the reality is that we will walk through hardship and will experience pain.

Most importantly, we should know that Jehovah God is our trusted shepherd, who provides us with everything that we might require if properly asked.

Psalms 23:1-6 remarks: “1. The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing. 2 He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, 3 he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. 4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.”

Psalms 91:1-16 attests: “1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. 2 I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” 3 Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. 4 He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. 5 You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, 6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday.

7 A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. 8 You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked. 9 If you say, “The LORD is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling, 10 no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent.

11 For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;

12 They will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone. 13 You will tread on the lion and the cobra; you will trample the great lion and the serpent. 14 “Because he loves me,” says the LORD, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. 15 He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. 16 With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.”

Whenever we ask from the trusted Jehovah, He provides.

Matthew 7:7-8 of the New International Version mentions: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”

Interestingly, Jehovah God has good plans in our lives.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the Good News Translation adds: “I alone (Jehovah) know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for.”

Our suffering never comes to an end without Jehovah God working through it supernaturally.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

