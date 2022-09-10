Royal Polo Day back to revive tourism sector

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Royal Polo Day, South Africa’s grandiose sporting and lifestyle event is returning to the social calendar with new innovations and partnerships announced.

It is scheduled for the Royal Marang Hotel in Phokeng, Rustenburg in the North West.

The 2022 edition is anticipated to revive the tourism industry from its pandemic-forced slumber.

“The Royal Polo Day was inspired by our desire to contribute to the resuscitation of the tourism industry,” said Lindiwe Pholo, Chief Executive Officer of Li’TheCa Eventique.

She said the event is a vehicle for social impact and economic recovery through sport and lifestyle tourism.

“It is more than just another social and sporting event on the calendar. It offers meaningful engagement with a progressive audience that has a taste for the finest lifestyle,” Pholo added.

The North West Tourism Board as the destination partner and Rustenburg Local Municipality as the Host City have endorsed the Royal Polo.

This follows the success of the inaugural event in attracting tourists from Botswana and surrounding provinces including Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“The Royal Polo Day’s objective of resuscitating the tourism sector speaks to its mandate of developing support systems towards a vibrant tourism sector in the North West Province, thus the endorsement and support for the event,” noted Vincent Phusone, Chairperson of North West Tourism Board.

Ntsoaki Khiba, Unit Head: Rural Development at Rustenburg Local Municipality, welcomed the opportunity to host tourists from neighbouring countries and provinces.

“We’re also encouraged by the potential for local economic development that The Royal Polo Day presents, the official said.

“Rustenburg, a world class city where all communities enjoy a high quality of life, is the perfect destination from which to explore the North West province.”

Stoan Seate, member of the legendary Bongo Maffin music group, returns as the Brand Ambassador of the event.

Absolute Polo and Gemini Polo Park return as official Polo Match partners.

Avon Justine, the personal care, cosmetics and fragrance brand, has also been unveiled as the Breast Cancer Awareness Match partner in support of the event’s social responsibility commitment.

– CAJ News