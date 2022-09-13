Radisson Blu is the talk of the town

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban, KZN

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WHEN Radisson Blu announced the opening of its hotel in Durban in June, the hospitality group forecast the property will enhance the city’s vibrant offering and will be welcomed warmly into the local community.

Months later the projection is apt as Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga has proven a favourite with tourists.

When CAJ News Africa visited the hotel, the place was busy with people checking in.

The staff was welcoming.

The facility is clean and all workers are friendly, from the security guard to the staff working inside.

A client who travelled from Johannesburg, who was checking in described the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga as “amazing.”

“I can tell you this is the little heaven,” he said.

“The rates are affordable,” the client added.

“However, I heard that the prices will be higher during the festive season.”

Some workers within the vicinity described the hotel as “the talk of the town.”

Others said members of the public were “dying” to book at the facility.

“This is a top class five star hotel. We are all looking forward to visit. For now, I’m saving,” Khosi Mkhize said.

Mantombi Tofile, the hotel’s Marketing Manager, said, “The hotel comprises first class facilities.”

These include 206 stylish rooms with thoughtful amenities, versatile meeting and events space and an open flame style cuisine and the on-site restaurant Firelake Grill House and Cocktail bar.

“It serves North American-inspired open flame cuisine and offer a variety of beers and beverages, master-crafted cocktails, and a curated collection of South African wine,” Tofile explained.

She said guests can also visit the coffee lounge on the ground floor for freshly brewed coffee and homemade baguettes from the in-house bakery.

“The bar pool is the perfect location to relax, unwind, and soak up the sun while tasting a selection of light snacks and refreshing cold drinks and enjoying the spectacular view of the Indian Ocean,” Tofile added.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga was spearheaded by South African Indian mogul, Vivian Reddy.

This hotel and the wider R4,5 billion (US$262,6 million) Oceans Umhlanga development project.

Radisson is in four South African cities and the Umhlanga facility is its 14th hotel.

The then Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, are among guests that graced the opening.

Zikalala said the project would catapult the growth triad of Umhlanga, Dube Tradeport and the Zimbali northern corridor to greater heights as a blue chip investment destination.

– CAJ News