Avon unveils Summer ‘22 skincare, makeup trends

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justine has compiled some skincare and make-up trends for the upcoming summer season.

This is on the back of a colder-than-usual winter, making way for the current spring.

“We’ve seen a real return to fun, frivolity and joy in colour cosmetics this year, both on the catwalks and on the street,” said Kerry Evans, Vice President: Global Makeup Avon.

Amidst the cost-of-living crisis, Evans believes the public can find everything they need to create premium looks for amazing value without compromising on quality with Avon’s extensive range of colour cosmetics.

For makeup, Avon recommended its Glimmerstick Eyeliner, Ultra Lipstick (R119), which is available in 11 autumnal shades as well as its Gel Shine Nail Enamel (R89).

Laura Cummins, Avon Head of Skincare and Personal Care, said with Avon’s Power in Ageing report revealing that 3 in 5 British women now want to focus on looking healthy rather than looking young (59 percent), it was no wonder that the trend for dewy, glass or ‘glazed doughnut’ skin was here to stay.

“To achieve the glossy, glowing trend from the inside out, use nourishing products to combat dry winter skin and help it radiate right through to Spring,” Cummins said.

Avon has recommended Anew Vitamin C Radiance Maximising Serum (R299) and the Anew Lifting Dual Eye System (R289).

Cummins said the move away from complicated, multi-layered beauty routines was nothing new, but Avon expect this to continue to the end of 2022 and beyond as the cost-of-living crisis makes beauty lovers value driven.

“We’ll increasingly look for concentrated skincare formulas that give us the best bang for our buck,” Cummins said.

Other products recommended are the Anew Renewal Power Serum (R349).

Avon’s Anew Skin Reset Plumping Shots (R419) are also recommended.

