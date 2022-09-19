Malawi endures worst cholera outbreak in years

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – NO less than 67 people have died in the worst cholera outbreak Malawi is experiencing in years.

The first case was registered in Machinga district in the Southern region on March 2.

The Ministry of Health declared the cholera outbreak a day later after the increase and spread of confirmed cases.

The outbreak, initially limited to the southern part of the country, has now spread to northern and central regions.

Malawi continues to register new cholera cases in different parts.

As of August 31, the outbreak had 1 736 cases registered in 15 districts.

The Red Cross reports that this year’s outbreak is relatively unusual as the cases continue being registered in the dry season of the year and are spreading sporadically in several districts across the country.

This makes the situation less predictable and more difficult to contain.

The Red Cross has allocated over CHF 392 000 (US$405 498) to help halt the spread.

The Ministry of Health has activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

– CAJ News