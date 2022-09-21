Umtelebhelo a boost for KZN tourism

by FUTHI MBHELE

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Umtelebhelo Heritage Cup is hailed as a boost to tourism in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

Scores attended the event held at the Hollywood Racecourse Golden Horse Casino this past weekend.

The event is hosted during September as part of celebrating heritage month.

“This event is very good for tourism,” said former health minister and KZN Premier, Zweli Mkhize.

“If different government departments work with this, we will have this on the calendar event,” he added.

“People will know during this week they will be here celebrating rural horse riding,” Mkhize said.

The event saw maidens coming from all over the country to celebrate this hourse racing extravaganza in style.

Members of the public came out in numbers to participate.

The founder of the event, Dedani Mkhize, said they are happy about the growth of the event.

“We started riding horses in the mountain while I

was still a young boy in Grade 8 and now we are here” Mkhize (jnr) said.

“As it is celebrated during heritage month, we want people coming with their traditional attires from different cultures. Now we have fashion event where people will show case their attires,” Mkhize (jnr) said

Some of the guests in attendance included Ambassador Bridgette Motsepe.

The aim is to grow the event to be like Durban July.

– CAJ News