SA’s tourism industry defying load shedding

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LATEST market insights indicate that South African tourism is defying the pandemic and most recently load shedding on its course to recovery.

Sojern data analyses booking trends and travel behaviour, reveals that fourth quarter (Q4) 2022 bookings remained higher than Q4 2021 and did not see as steep a seasonal drop as 2019 or 2020.

Sojern are digital marketing experts.

“Our latest data is very encouraging and shows that the South African tourism industry is on the path to recovery,” said Stewart Smith, Sojern’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa.

“Despite the challenges faced by the industry over the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently the ongoing pressures of load shedding, we see the resilience of South Africa’s tourism sector and the appeal of the country’s culture, landscapes, and wildlife continue to attract travellers from around the world.”

Sojern said while current flight bookings are slightly lagging 2022 volumes and have yet to recover to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, international travel is returning and made up 65 percent of travel into South Africa this past high season versus 49 percent the prior season.

“Based on the current figures, we are optimistic that the South African tourism industry will continue to grow in the coming years,” Smith said.

Sojern said as South Africa enters its winter season, hotels should not switch off their marketing efforts.

Going dark is just not an option in today’s environment, the company stated.

Smith is attending Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban.

The country is battling its worst energy crisis in living memory.

– CAJ News