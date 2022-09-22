Partnership poised to push SA digitalisation

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new partnership Alibaba Cloud and Business Connexion (BCX) is poised to drive digitalisation in South Africa.

The two parties sealed an exclusive distribution contract to grant BCX exclusive rights and authority to distribute Alibaba Cloud’s products and services in the country.

Daniel Jiang, General Manager of the Middle East and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, the partnership with BCX would bring advanced, secure and reliable cloud services and technologies to businesses in South Africa and beyond.

“We believe our partnership with a local industry leader like BCX will further upscale the local cloud computing market and better support the local businesses to embrace a digital economy,” he said.

Jiang attended the signing ceremony.

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX, and Selina Yuan, Alibaba Group Vice President and Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International President were present.

Bogishi said Africa was recognised as the next frontier in the adoption of emerging technologies hence the company was proud to partner with a reputable global player, such as Alibaba Cloud.

“The partnership gives BCX the opportunity to expand our reach and services and create additional revenue streams, which is part of our broader strategy to grow our business and expand our partner eco-system,” Bogoshi stated.

It is anticipated the South African market will benefit from greater choice, competitive pricing and hyper-performing ICT and cloud technologies thanks to the partnership.

– CAJ News