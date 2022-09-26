A taste of Indian cuisine

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – BASED in Durban, the Handi Restaurant, is named after a pioneering pot utilised primarily in North Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi cooking.

But the restaurant is making a name for itself in the local KwaZulu-Natal province, which is said to have among the best Indian restaurants in the country.

Handi is one the best of these restaurants in Durban.

Gaz Punchdeva, the restaurant owner, explained to Durban Today: www.durbantoday.co.za, Handi is cooking basin made from copper or clay pot.

“The skill of using Indian Spices comes not only with knowing what spices to use but also how to blend spices, creating a masterpiece of authentic Indian cuisine,” he further said.

“Spices are blended to enhance the flavour that adds the ‘zing’ to our unique dishes. Our chefs at Handi are masters at controlling the blend of spices,” Punchdeva explained.

The restaurant mission is not only to offer great-tasting Indian food prepared by their skilled and experienced chefs but to do so with efficiency, courtesy and passion.

“We will concentrate on customer satisfaction and quality Indian meals that is always fresh and specially selected. We will serve with excellence and heart to ensure our clients return for more of our feel-good meals and service,” Punchdeva assured.

Patrons are excited at the food and service.

“Absolutely exquisite!” Ryan Black, a regular, enthused.

“I visit this restaurant twice weekly and the food is amazing.”

Black also revealed the owners also have a sense of humour.

“The owners have us in stiches with the laughter and banter. It felt like we are guests in their home. I will go back in a heartbeat!” he said.

– CAJ News