Armed groups kill scores in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – GUNMEN have killed at least 47 civilians in the volatile northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during the first half of September.

Thousands have been displaced from their homes during the violence in the Djugu, Ituri Province.

Several civilians were abducted and hundreds of houses burned down.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed the crisis.

In some of the most tragic incidents, gunmen killed at least 47 civilians during attacks in in the localities of Mbidjo and Blankete.

The attack on Mbidjo caused the displacement of nearly 18 500 people to the localities of Dala and Mongwalu, according to humanitarian sources.

The Blankete attack prompted more than 4 500 people to move to the village of Pitso and Mongwalu.

Between June and August 2022, more than 51,000 people were on the move in Mongwalu health zone.

Armed violence has affected the return to school for thousands of children in Lolwa health zone in Mambasa territory.

The start of the new school year, launched on September 5 across the country, is not yet effective in at least 22 schools in the area.

Local education authorities estimate that more than 14 000 students, 50 percent of whom are girls, are affected by the situation.

These recently displaced populations face numerous needs including food, non-food items, health care and nutrition.

“However, due to restricted humanitarian access and lack of financial resources, no humanitarian organisation has yet been there,” a humanitarian spokesperson said.

Armed insurgency is rife in the volatile DRC.

– CAJ News