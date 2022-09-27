Senegal remembers hundreds dead at sea

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

Senegal Bureau

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – SENEGAL is commemorating 20 years to the death of over 1 000 people in one of the worst disasters in maritime history.

There were 1 863 deaths and 64 survivors in the MV Le Joola, the government-owned ferry that capsized off the coast of The Gambia on September 26 in 2002.

President Macky Sall said his government was renewing the solidarity with the families of the victims.

“The passage of time will never erase the memory of our memories. Memory that we keep forever,” he stated.

It is thought to be the second-worst non-military disaster in maritime history.

The ship, four times overloaded, ran into a violent storm, further out to sea than it was licensed to sail.

A government inquiry principally blamed negligence by the armed forces that operated the ship.

Accusations were levelled at then president, Abdoulaye Wade, and Prime Minister, Mame Madior Boye.

– CAJ News