iPhone users worst hit by cyber fraud

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – REPORTEDLY, iPhones recorded more advert-related frauds than Android phones in the second quarter of 2022.

A report by StockApps indicate 15,4 percent of iPhone users suffered the fate, compared to 12,3 percent Android users.

“This is not very surprising,” said, StockApps specialist, Edith Reads.

“Iphones are generally more expensive than Androids. They, therefore, tend to attract more criminals who want to make a quick buck,” Reads said.

She noted ad fraudsters use sophisticated methods to dupe advertisers.

“They create fake traffic using bots and click farms,” she said.

“They also use hijacked devices to generate false impressions. These techniques are more prevalent on iOS devices because they are more valuable,” Reads said.

The Linux operating system is the worst hit by ad-fraud at 25,7 percent.

iPadOS is the least hit at 12,1 percent.

– CAJ News