Oppo unveils latest flagship in SA

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has launched its latest flagship smartphone- the Reno 8 Pro- in South Africa.

It is to retail in October, preceding the launch of the Reno8 in November.

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black, retailing from R16 999 for the OPPO Reno8 5G and R19 999 for the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G.

“This year we focused on enhancing our local offering to further empower South Africans,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Operations and Go-to markets for OPPO South Africa.

“The Reno8 Pro leads an already successful Reno series, while highlighting the best of what OPPO brings. World-class, hummable technology that is designed to look like high-end art while being powerful enough to help make every day less stressful,” Faurie said.

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G has a rear camera of 50MP and an 8MP front camera.

– CAJ News