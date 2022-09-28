Tennis SA CEO Homan quits

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TENNIS South Africa (TSA) Chief Executive Officer, Andre Homan, has quit his position, seven months after assuming the reins.

TSA announced Homan was taking up an “attractive leadership position” in commercial sports management.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation from Tennis South Africa to pursue another opportunity,” he stated.

“It has been a privilege to be involved with tennis at this level and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the federation,” Homan said.

TSA appointed Homan in February.

He will step down on October 31.

His replacement is expected to be appointed within the next few months.

“Since his appointment, Andre has focused hard on developing and growing the game of tennis in South Africa,” said TSA president, Gavin Crookes.

Crookes said the TSA board had already begun the process of finding a suitable successor for the CEO’s position.

“In the meantime, TSA’s excellent leadership team and committed staff will continue to professionally execute their mandate to serve SA’s tennis community.”

– CAJ News