Lenovo revamps digital lab at children’s home

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – LENOVO has partnered with the St Monica’s Children’s Home to revamp the latter’s digital lab.

The facility will equip children with the opportunity to learn and empower themselves to reach their full potential.

St Monica’s is a registered home, situated in Durban, that accommodates children and youth, from the ages of 3 to 18.

The home provides secondary childcare services that are aimed at providing a range of non-residential services, to improve their quality of life.

Lenovo dedicated September 24, marked as Heritage Day in South Africa, to revitalizing the digital lab, which was installed in 2019.

“At the heart of the St Monica’s home is to provide an environment that ensures that each child’s educational needs are met,” said General Manager of Lenovo Southern Africa, Yugen Naidoo.

“Installing the Lenovo digital lab does exactly that, by offering resources that support the personal and educational development of those that situated in the home.”

In addition to setting up the digital lab, Lenovo has also committed to teaching the children, particularly young girls, soft skills and providing mentorship.

“We focus on common skills that are applicable in all professions, including critical thinking, problem solving, leadership, communication, work ethic and etiquette and more,” Naidoo said.

– CAJ News