Vodacom invests millions in network upgrades

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM is spending R340 million (US$18,432 million) this financial year on expanding broadband coverage in the Free State and Northern Cape.

This is invested in deep rural areas, upgrading base station sites and network resilience.

It is anticipated to drive inclusive digital access across the Vodacom Central region.

“Our network rollout programme last year brought internet to many communities in the region for the first time,” said Evah Mthimunye, Managing Executive: Vodacom Central Region

The official said this financial year, Vodacom wanted to build on this achievement by extending broadband coverage and investing in network upgrades to increase access to connectivity.

“As a result, this can provide more opportunities for socio-economic empowerment, especially in remote and rural areas, and help to close the digital divide,” Mthimunye said.

Part of the investment includes adding new 3G, 4G and 5G enabled sites in urban areas and seventeen in deep rural areas to further population coverage, which is already at 98,25 percent for 3G and 92 percent for 4G in the region.

Vodacom Central Region also plans to triple its 5G footprint in the Northern Cape and Free State by increasing the number of 5G sites to 58.

To help overcome network challenges and manage network capacity and site vandalism, Vodacom Central Region will spend R100 million of the financial year’s capital expenditure into power upgrades at base station sites.

– CAJ News