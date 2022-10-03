ITU undergoes historic transformation

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WITH the recent election of Bogdan-Martin as the first woman Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the agency has become more inclusive and representative.

The United States-born executive will lead the 157-year-old organisation after her election at the ITU’s Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, Romania.

Tomas Lamanauskas (Lithuania) is her deputy.

Mario Maniewicz (Uruguay) was re-elected Director of ITU’s Radiocommunication Bureau.

Seizo Onoe (Japan) was elected Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau.

Cosmas Zavazava (Zimbabwe) was elected Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau.

Bogdan-Martin noted the world is facing escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities and 2,7 billion people with no access to the Internet.

“I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity to make a transformational contribution,” she said.

As the ITU conference continues into its second week, member states will vote on the 12 members of the Radio Regulations Board and 48 members of ITU Council.

ITU was established in 1865 and became a United Nations specialised agency in 1947.

– CAJ News