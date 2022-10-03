Museveni encourages Uganda domestic tourism

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Yoweri Museveni has challenged Ugandan tourism industry players to promote domestic tourism and spur recovery from the pandemic.

He was speaking at the fifth anniversary celebrations of the Protea Hotel By Marriott Kampala Skyz.

The president urged tourism sector players to extend affordable packages to encourage domestic tourism.

Museveni congratulated Simba Group Chairman, Patrick Bitature, for rising above challenges to create employment opportunities at a time when the global economy is emerging from the pandemic.

Sharing highlights of the hotel’s achievements, Bitature said the facility survived a tumultuous period occasioned by the pandemic that had an unprecedented impact on the tourism sector.

He thanked Museveni’s government for enabling sound policies that have sustained businesses and kept the economy stable and resilient.

“The past five years mark significant progress,” Bitature said.

“We are very proud to gain such a high level of recognition in a short time after the opening. The local and international demand on our property shows appreciation for the efforts and hard work put together by all our teams,” Bitature said.

The hotel management team organised a celebration for the property’s staff members and customers to recognise the achievement.

Seated on the hills of Naguru in the capital city, the hotel, which opened in 2017, directly employs over 200 people and more than 150 suppliers.

“As Protea Hotel Skyz Naguru looks ahead, the customers will continue to enjoy best-in-class services as well as innovative solutions for local customers, corporate businesses and international travellers,” Florence Nyiramugisha, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz General Manager, said.

