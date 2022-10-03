Platinum Belt strikes gold with its expansion

by FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – FROM its commencing business in 2013 as a lounge in Rustenburg, to its expansion to the heart of Umhlanga, the Platinum Belt Lounge and Restaurant has grown in leaps and bounds.

It promises to offer an exclusive contemporary fine experience.

Platinum Belt has since opened in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The most recent expansion was to Durban in 2022.

“We offer guests a luxuriously style venue filled with the most authentic aesthetic style and design, boasting custom made bespoke furniture and seating arrangements,” said manager, Collin Mapfumo.

“Moreover, the food and beverage menu offers a culinary experience worth writing home about, a journey worth travelling through the selected menu meals created and plated by some of the most and creative chefs in the country,”

Mapfumo said the restaurant was well known for its flavourful and creatively plated menu.

One of well-known offerings is the fresh sushi varieties.

“We are the restaurant of choice as we prioritise excellent service, elegant and well styled aesthetics with a view, a culinary experience and premium drinks. Our choice of music is well suited for the guests,” he said.

A patron, Thandazile Mntungwa, described the place as classy.

“You need to dress it up when going there. The service is very good,” Mntungwa said.

– CAJ News