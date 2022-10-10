Solar offers vast prospects to Eastern Cape residents

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 3 500 residents can now access technology, health and education resources following the launch of a solar-powered programme in the Eastern Cape.

Dell Technologies, in partnership with Computer Aid International, Zenzeleni Community Networks, Intel, Utelize Managed Mobile Services and Mobliciti, recently announced the opening of the Mankosi Solar Community Hub.

The transformed hub provides residents with a point of access to clean water, electricity, healthcare and extension of the coverage of the Zenzeleni community network.

It combines existing digital literacy offerings with new services based on the community’s needs, increased access to economic opportunities and healthcare.

“The Mankosi Solar Community Hub demonstrates our combined commitment and investment to support end-to-end growth for the community,” said Doug Woolley, General Manager, Dell Technologies in South Africa.

“We’re excited to continue our digital access mission through the introduction of this hub, serving as a necessary step in fostering community wellbeing in tandem with sustainable, long-term growth.”

Mankosi community members previously had no access to technology or training.

There is often no electricity to power their devices.

Mankosi is located in a remote area with the closest services more than two hours away, which makes reliable and affordable connectivity unattainable for most residents.

Alejandro Espinosa Llano, Solar Community Hub Programme Manager at Computer Aid International, welcomed the cooperation with the community of Mankosi, Dell Technologies, Zenzeleni Community Networks, Intel, Utelize Managed Mobile Services and Mobliciti as a model for a sustainable community.

“It’s a small contribution to a commitment to a better world for all,” Llano said.

– CAJ News