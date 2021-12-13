Mutizwa needs trophies to cement Arrows legendary status

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KNOX Mutizwa is elated at his newly-carved status as a legend at Lamontville Golden Arrows.

However, the striker reveals he would be more satisfied with the record-breaking goal scoring feat if he won trophies with the club.

Almost halfway into the season, the Zimbabwean forward has something to celebrate after he etched his name into the KwaZulu-Natal side’s history books by becoming its all-time top goal scorer.

“Knoxman” has netted 40 league goals, 45 overall in 154 league and cup games for Arrows, thereby surpassing the legendary Mabhuti Khanyeza at Abafana Bes’thende

Mutizwa attained the historic feat in the 65th minute of a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in October.

Timeously, that was a week before his 28th birthday.

A low finish, coincidentally with fellow Zimbabwean Washington Arubi in the opposition goal, came less than a fortnight after the striker came level with Khenyeza in a two-all draw against AmaZulu, also at the Sugar Ray Xulu.

The media-shy Mutizwa has for the first time spoken about his historic exploits in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“It is a good feeling to overtake a legend like Khenyeza,” he said of eclipsing the local favourite.

“It is a good feeling (scoring goals) because I am a striker,” said the player born in Zimbabwe’s second capital city of Bulawayo.

A goal poacher with a fondness of spectacular strikes, Mutizwa, who has four goals in 12 league and cup matches in the current campaign, added, “I wish to keep on scoring and helping the team to get good results.”

Mutizwa has amassed 139 league games since joining in 2017 from the now-demised Bidvest Wits, where he was considered surplus to requirements.

He had signed for Wits a year earlier from celebrated hometown outfit, Highlanders.

The forward has in making history joined a lengthy and prestigious list of Zimbabwean hotshots that have made an impression in the South African Premiership after moving south of the Limpopo.

It took him only two games to open his Arrows goal scoring account.

The momentous strike was a 66th minute headed winner for Abafana Bes’thende in a 2-1 success over the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic at the Princess Magogo Stadium on February 11, 2017.

Arrows then were under the tutelage of Clinton Larsen.

Mutizwa had made his Arrows debut three days earlier before his first Aroows goal, away to Supersport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe in Tshwane.

While he is basking in the glory of his legendary status, Mutizwa insisted how in a team sport, individual records were almost hollow without the success of the collective.

He is thus eager for trophies with coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s Arrows, who have not tasted Premiership gold since the record-breaking 6-0 win over the now-extinct Ajax Cape Town in the 2009 MTN 8 final.

“I know we have not won anything as a team. I will be much happier if we win a cup as Arrows,” the 2015 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Golden Boot winner concluded.

– CAJ News