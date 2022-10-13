China pledges to deepen ties with Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – CHINA is willing to strengthen cooperation with Zambia in agriculture, mining and the activation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA).

Ambassador Du Xiaohui gave the assurance during a meeting with Alexander Lawrence, President of the Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

It is anticipated the business associations and communities of the two countries will serve as communication bridges, continue to deepen understanding and achieve mutual benefits.

Du appreciated LCCI for actively participating in China-Zambia Trade and Investment Forum recently.

Counsellor Liu Guoyu was present at the meeting where Lawrence hailed the success of the forum.

“The forum is a starting point rather than a terminus,” Lawrence said.

He welcomed the cordial China-Zambia relations.

“LCCI is willing to serve as an important platform for Chinese enterprises to invest in Zambia,” Lawrence assured.

Meanwhile, TAZARA confirmed the passenger train services between Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia will resume on October 18.

It was suspended in September following an accident.

– CAJ News