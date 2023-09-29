Richards Bay eager to operate bigger airport

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – ONLY a year after the Richards Bay Airport was reopened and given a new look, authorities are already anticipating the construction of a new airport to cater for more flights.

This is in expectation of a travel boom as the sector emerges from the COVID-19 impact.

The uMhlathuze municipality is planning to move the airport following a feasibility study.

The airport will now be next to the N2 around the Enseleni Nature Reserve in the vast sugar cane plantations.

Currently, Richards Bay Airport services two daily flights, both to Johannesburg.

The objective of the expansion is for an airport that will also introduce flights to various key destinations such as Cape Town and East London.

“The capacity also of the airport will increase to three times of what it is now, which means flights that can accommodate 100 to 150 people will be able to land there and that talks to the investments that is going to assist the city to grow,” said uMhlathuze mayor, Xolani Ngwezi.

The mayor is upbeat of the municipality’s prospects to attract more travellers.

“UMhlathuze has all the game reserves, beaches and nice restaurants. We are also 60 km to 150km away from the Big Five game reserves,” Ngwezi said.

The municipality commenced the refurbishment of the eMpangeni swimming pool project last week. It will be completed by early December.

Progress has also been made on the refurbishment of the Richards Bay Sport Complex.

– CAJ News

.