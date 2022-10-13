Ethiopian Airlines completes aircraft conversion

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines Group has announced the completion of passenger to freighter conversion of one of its three B767 aircraft.

It partnered with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and launched a B767-300ER freighter conversion line at Ethiopian MRO facilities in Addis Ababa.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Israel Aerospace Industries and become the first African carrier to successfully complete the passenger-to -cargo conversion of B767 aircraft,” Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, said.

“As a fast growing airline, our partnership with IAI, one of the global technology leaders in the aerospace industry, is crucial in technology and skill transfer in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul,” Tasew said.

The airline introduced these aircraft models in 2004.

The conversion is aimed at replacing these ageing airplanes with ultramodern and technologically-advanced passenger aircraft to provide utmost comfort and convenience for passengers.

The conversion of the aircraft into freighter also boosts the airline’s cargo shipment capacity and enhance its service.

In addition to its latest freighter fleets, the converted B767 aircraft will augment the growing local and international cargo destinations with more load capacities.

“We have been working to expand our cargo operation as demand is expected to grow with the establishment of e commerce hub in Addis Ababa,” Tasew said.

