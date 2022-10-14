Huawei’s Women in Tech a success

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has empowered businesswomen with leadership development and digital marketing skills.

This has been the second and third parts of their 2022 Women in Tech programme.

Vanashree Govender, Huawei’s Media Relations and Communications Manager, said over and above the technical training on digital migration and how Huawei’s cloud computing infrastructure can greatly assist SMEs, the first of these additional sessions was designed to assist women integrate business into a balanced home/work life and the importance of taking care of one’s self.

“The second illustrated with practical examples how they can leverage the power of social media and professional online platforms to maximise their visibility and increase sales for their businesses,” Govender said.

Dr Jude Clark, Leadership Development Specialist, led the first webinar which included break-away group discussions, role playing and a lot of interaction with the delegates.

“This course encouraged the women to look inside themselves, to take time to reflect on where they have come from, and how that impacts their responses to certain situations in their business and daily lives,” Clark said.

“It was designed to be thought provoking and challenging, and I believe the women saw that and derived immense benefit from the work we did together,” she added.

Using solo reflection time and open discussion, the women confronted challenges of culture and gender, of over commitment and over burdening themselves, of negativity versus positivity and of acknowledging their individual strengths and weaknesses.

“It’s about not trying to fix problems that are not mine to resolve, and about being mindful and firm in your resolve. I feel so empowered by this session,” said delegate Aphiwe Tafeni, Founder and CEO of Olem Business Boutique.

Samu Gumbie, who calls herself, the Mompreneur added; “Even though the world is changing all around us, I learned that I must remain steadfast in my own personal beliefs and commitments.”

The final session, led by Grant Clark and Phumza Mthetwa took the women through the digital landscape and which social media platforms are best suited to which audience.

“We gave the women tools they can use to focus their sales and marketing strategies and then on how and where to apply them,” said Mthetwa, CEO of marketing agency Brand Ties.

“Many of these women are brilliant business people but they came to learn more about how they can gain exposure in local and even global markets through digital channels.”

Kgomotso Motshidi, MD of The Zora Group, learned how she can be a bigger player in the region by adopting more digital marketing practices into her business.

“With the Africa Free Trade Area Agreement, I can grow my client base and have access to a broader African market for my products and services,” Motshidi added.

Govender said Huawei’s second Women in Tech training is the South African edition of a global programme which illustrates Huawei’s commitment to

transformation in the tech sector and to bringing more women into the digital economy.

She said this year’s cohort of delegates demonstrated their strength, resilience and commitment and were all actively open to new learnings.

“We are so proud of them for their level of engagement and are looking forward to being part of their personal and professional growth going forward,” Govender concluded.

– CAJ News