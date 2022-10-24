Mass rallies held across Ethiopia against foreign interference, pressure

ADDIS ABABA – MILLIONS of Ethiopians on Saturday held rallies across cities and towns in the East African country to denounce foreign interference and pressure in the country’s internal affairs.

In Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, demonstrators gathered at Meskel Square with slogans that read “a threat to Ethiopia is a threat to the world” and “respect our sovereignty,” among others.

Speaking to the crowd, Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor Jantrar Abay stressed that some countries need to stop meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and should refrain from supporting rebel forces, in particular the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies. Participants emphasized that neither the multifaceted external pressure nor the ongoing attack by rebels would deter Ethiopians from realizing national development goals.

The deputy mayor further underscored that the sovereignty of Ethiopia must be respected, as he emphasized that Ethiopians will continue to stand in unison to safeguard the sovereignty of their country. The demonstration mainly aimed to showcase popular support for the Ethiopian government from what they described as “internal and external enemies of the country.”

The nationwide public demonstration came amid mounting pressures on Ethiopia as conflict resumed in northern Ethiopia in August. The Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of resuming fighting. The situation eventually halted humanitarian aid flowing into parts of Northern Ethiopia.

The demonstrators, in this regard, showcased support for the ongoing military measures being taken by the government against rebel forces.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government disclosed ongoing preparations to resume humanitarian aid and services in recently captured areas in the conflict-hit northernmost Tigray region.

This came after the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem, pushing back the rebel TPLF. Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

– Xinhua News