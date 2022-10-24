Emirates marks two-decades in Mauritius

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES Airline is celebrating a 20-year partnership with Mauritius.

Sir Tim Clark, Emirates President, said the airline supports Mauritius’ economy and tourism agenda, by helping to bring visitors from all continents to the island.

“With the pandemic crisis behind us, I believe the future is bright for Mauritius and Emirates,” he said.

The partnership has seen more than 6,5 million passengers carried on the Dubai-Mauritius route since 2002.

The celebration took place at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in the presence of Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, other dignitaries from the government as well as prominent business leaders and guests from the private sector.

Clark also celebrated the official opening of the Emirates Airline Swimming Pool and Sports Complex in Phoenix.

Emirates contributed $6 million to fund the construction of the swimming pool and sports facility which benefits the local community.

– CAJ News