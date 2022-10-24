Millions to receive food aid in Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has contributed $36,7 million for food assistance to Zimbabwe, at the peak of the lean season between now and March next year.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has made the funds available to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The contribution will help WFP provide assistance to some 700 000 people in eight districts in Zimbabwe, namely Bikita, Buhera, Chivi, Hwedza, Mangwe, Mt Darwin, Mudzi and Nkayi.

With the contributions from USAID and other donors, WFP will complement the national Food Deficit Mitigation Programme and distribute food in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to 3,8 million people.

Latest estimates from the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) report, coordinated by the Food and Nutrition Council, show that this number of people will not have enough cereal during the peak of the upcoming lean season.

“Achieving food security during Zimbabwe’s lean season is always challenging,” said Elaine French, United States Mission Chargé d’ Affaires.

The US has also pledged an additional $9 million towards WFP’s food assistance for assets programme in 2023.

“While we will provide short-term assistance during this lean season, we will also continue creating livelihood opportunities, to increase the purchasing power of families, enabling them to meet their food needs,” Roberto Borlini, WFP Head of Programme in Zimbabwe, assured.

The latest contribution brings the total funding from USAID to WFP activities to $44,2 million for 2022.

– CAJ News