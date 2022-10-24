SA Tourism holds successful show in Vegas

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism hosted over 500 meetings at its stand during the recent 2022 Worldwide Exhibition for Incentive Travel, Meetings, and Events (IMEX) America.

This highlights potential business for the country.

IMEX America is the largest such trade show in the United States.

The 2022 show was 45 per cent bigger than last year’s, according to IMEX organizers.

“Team South Africa had their hands full as they moved from one meeting to the next and the message was clear,” said Acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer, Zinhle Nzama.

“South Africa is open for business and ready to host quality business events, with our infrastructure fit for global meetings, events and incentives to travel,” she said.

Nzama believes South African Tourism’s global marketing efforts are bearing fruit as buyers coming to the South Africa stand were more targeted and ready to place business.

“The buyers we interacted with were not coming to find out information about South Africa,” she said.

“They already knew about South Africa. They were simply coming to find the South African product that is best suited for them.”

SA Tourism took the opportunity to invite the world to attend Meetings Africa.

It is SA Tourism’s Pan African strategic business tradeshow.

Meetings Africa will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from February 28 to March 1 next year.

– CAJ News