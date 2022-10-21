Tour firm prime for festive season

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AS the festive season approaches, companies are readying themselves for the increased number of tourists to Durban.

Among these making the most of the usually busy season is Kim leisure tour company.

The company started operating in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manager Kim Silinda, disclosed some specials by the organisation ahead of the festive season.

“Next month, they (clients) will have weekend getaway in Durban,” the official said.

This will include three nights accommodation, daily breakfast, sightseeing and Durban boat cruise.

There is also a New Year’s welcoming getaway on December 30 to January 2.

After that is three nights on the Durban South Beach.

There are some nights scheduled for December 2-5 in Mozambique.

Silinda explained what set them apart from other tour companies.

“We pride ourselves with excellent customer service, reliability and dependability. We treat each customer like they are the only and last customer we have.”

– CAJ News