KZN cracks down on errant establishments

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have issued a warning to entertainment facilities that compromise the safety of their patrons.

This follows some shooting incidents at some bars locally and around the country.

The KZN Liquor Authority (KZNLA) will not hesitate to revoke the licences of non-complying outlets.

KZNLA recently suspended the licence of the Artizen Restaurant and Lounge for a period of three months or until a security plan is submitted, fully implemented and the KZNLA is fully satisfied with.

One person was killed and another injured following a shooting incident at the restaurant in KwaMashu, Durban early in October.

Apart from the shooting, investigations established a breach of the licence conditions.

Some areas within the bar and lounge flouted the plan submitted to authorities.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of KZNLA, Bheki Mbanjwa, said the province was taking strong action against licence holders who violate their licence conditions, particularly to the extent that compromises the safety of patrons within their outlets.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies in ensuring maximum compliance and safety within our liquor outlets,” Mbanjwa said.

He urged members of the community to remain vigilant and consider their safety when visiting liquor outlets.

Bars have been synonymous with tragedy around the country in recent months.

In September gunmen shot dead 16 people at a bar in Soweto, Gauteng.

In June, 21 youngsters died under mysterious circumstances during celebrations at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.

The Artizen was opened about six years ago.

Many artists have performed there.

It got more popular after the cast of a local television series used it to film some episodes.

– CAJ News