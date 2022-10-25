SA varsities embrace the Cloud

from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Polokwane

Limpopo Bureau

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African universities and other institutions of higher learning embrace a new Cloud-driven future of education.

Among these is the University of Limpopo, which in 2018 began revamping its enterprise architecture, ushering its ailing information technology infrastructure into a new world of efficiency.

In 2020, this digital transformation journey accelerated towards the Cloud as a more scalable, agile, and reliable solution that could ensure learning continued even in the most remote and locked down circumstances.

“This project was very important to education in this country,” said Tshililo Ramovha, University of Limpopo spokesperson.

“We are building a modern ICT infrastructure that allows us to grow and service more ambitious young South Africans than we ever could before.”

Ramovha said as more users demanded access to our online, media-rich learning experience, the pressure on the university’s back-end systems exploded.

“We recognised the need for Cloud-based infrastructure and factored it into our roadmap for the future,” the official said.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has spent the last two decades deepening its presence in South Africa with a particular focus on transforming education.

The multinational Cloud services provider has enabled many universities with their transformation.

AWS’ Max Makgoale believes what makes Cloud essential for modern education institutions is its ability to provide access at an affordable cost.

“With Cloud tech, we can finally imagine a situation where every ambitious, young South African, no matter who they are or where they come from, has equal access to quality education without putting extra strain on our learning institutions,” he said.

– CAJ News