Rains wreck Proteas as Zimbabwe ride their luck

from JACK KING in Melbourne, Australia

Special Correspondent

Australia Bureau

MELBOURNE, (CAJ News) – AFTER the abandonment of its International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe, South Africa would be the more disappointed of the two Southern African rivals.

Rain again got the better of South Africa’s World Cup campaign as the match at the Hobart was called off on Monday with The Proteas in control.

Coach Mark Boucher’s side was within 29 runs of victory target when the inclement weather wreaked havoc.

He was left cursing his side’s ill-luck with rain at previous World Cup tournaments.

“…..but I would rather have it happen in the first game now where we are still in control of what we can actually do,” Boucher said in a post-match.

Heavy showers in the Australian city had delayed the start of the Super 12 encounter by over two and a half hours.

Zimbabwe, on the ropes when rain stalled play, had won the toss and opted to bat. They managed 79-5 in 9 overs.

At the abandonment, Zimbabwe’s neighbours (the Proteas) were cruising 51-0 in 3 overs.

South Africa faces Bangladesh next in Sydney.

Zimbabwe will play Pakistan in Perth.

Both matches are on Thursday.

– CAJ News