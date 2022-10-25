Honor X6 unveiled in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR has launched the X6 smartphone, promising the latest cutting-edge technology to more users in South Africa.

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth camera 5000mAh battery and expandable storage to go with its 4GB+64GB memory.

The Honor X6 runs on Honor Magic UI 6.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, the device delivers up to 17 hours of online video streaming, 18 hours of social media browsing, or 31 hours of music playback, enabled by a single charge to power users throughout the day.

It measures 163,7mm in length, 75,1mm width and is 8,7 mm thin.

The device weighs 198grammes.

It is available at a price of R3 499 at MTN and Vodacom with monthly installments of R199 for 24 months.

Shenzhen-headquartered Honor was formerly owned by Huawei Technologies.

– CAJ News