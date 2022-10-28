Umhlanga ready to welcome the world back

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – UMHLANGA Tourism Authority is looking forward to hosting visitors from all over the world during the festive season.

This is according to Umhlanga Tourism Vice Chairman, Sabelo Didi, ahead of the first festive season anticipated to be held without a lockdown since 2019.

“An Umhlanga holiday offers plenty to do,” he said.

“Ocean enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers will be in their element.”

Didi added, “Surfing, deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, kiteboarding and microlight flips are all available.”

Shopping centres like Gateway, prominent South African tour operators, nature trails, nearby golf courses and Sibaya Casino, are some of the key attractions Umhlanga has to offer.

Umhlanga is situated on the east coast of South Africa, north of the vibrant port city of Durban.

It is ten minutes south of King Shaka International Airport.

Umhlanga faces the warm waters of the Indian Ocean and, according to Didi, has the best South African accommodation, with superb self-catering apartments, luxury hotels and lodges.

“Its beautiful coastline attracts visitors from around the world,” Didi said.

“In this vibey coastal town you will experience a unique blend of cultures from east to west, with the pulse of Africa at its heart.”

There are exotic African, Asian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-style restaurants.

Many of which include a panoramic view over the ocean.

Umhlanga is part of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, which was created in 2000 and includes the greater Durban area.

– CAJ News