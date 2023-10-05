eThekwini invests in the township economy

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE eThekwini Municipality is investing in townships across the city to unlock their economic potential.

As part of the project, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has encouraged the preservation and restoration of heritage sites in the city.

He spoke as eThekwini celebrates the Inanda Heritage Route.

It is also the 154th anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We want to continue to restore heritage sites so that we are able to capture our unique cultural heritage and the legacy of our struggle for the benefit of the younger generation,” Kaunda said.

“It is fitting that we pay homage to this peaceful and resilient icon who left an indelible mark which will inspire generations to come. Therefore, as the City, we continue to strive to build a more united and prosperous nation,” he added.

eThekwini commemorates the Phoenix Settlement, which is 120 years old.

There is the Sarvodaya House, which was built for Gandhi and his family.

Not far from the settlement, during the first democratic election in 1994, struggle icon and the country’s first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela, cast his vote at Ohlange High School.

– CAJ News