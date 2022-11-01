Mauritius marks positive start to peak tourist season

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is enjoying a positive start to the peak of tourist season.

The peak season in Mauritius kicked off on October 1.

“It has been a very positive start and the peak season looks highly promising,” said the Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), Arvind Bundhun.

“We have seen an interesting rebound after the pandemic with a number of our markets growing faster than two years ago. This is proof that Mauritius has retained its strong appeal and that our strategy has been a success,” Bundhun said.

Mauritius has welcomed around 740 000 tourists from January to October.

The authorities are confident in achieving the milestone of 1 million visitors by the end of 2022.

The Director of MTPA is pleased with the bullish sentiment that infuses the peak tourist season and points out that it is the outcome of a collective effort of the public and private sectors.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the government authorities, all our local and foreign partners, the media and the entire tourism value chain, who have done their utmost to support Mauritius,” Bundhun said.

– CAJ News