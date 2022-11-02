Ethiopian Airlines launches new route to Zimbabwe

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines launched a new flight to Zimbabwe.

It plies the Bulawayo via Victoria Falls as the airline targets to harness business opportunities from Zimbabwe’s second largest city’s rich cultural history.

Ethiopian Airlines already flies into Harare and Victoria Falls.

Bulawayo, Africa’s City of Kings, becomes the regional carrier’s third destination into Zimbabwe and 131 into the world.

The maiden flight has landed at the JM Nkomo International Airport in the City of Kings.

It will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, also connecting Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Currently, travelers were not able to fly from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo as the only available flights by Air Zimbabwe are one way from Harare via Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

“Ethiopian Airlines has started four weekly flights to Bulawayo, a third destination city in Zimbabwe after Harare and Victoria Falls and a third

new destination opened after the pandemic,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew.

He said the airline continues to grow its network in Africa to provide affordable and convenient air connectivity and facilitate trade within Africa and beyond.

“The commencement of flights to Bulawayo is crucial in connecting Southern Africa to the world with our 130 destinations in five continents,” Tasew said.

“We are glad to serve Bulawayo, the industrial hub of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa accelerating trade with our cargo and passenger services. Our flights to multiple cities in a country indicate our solid commitment to serve our customers and support our continent as the best pan African carrier.”

Theodius Chinyanga, Zimbabwe Secretary for Transport, said the coming in of Ethiopian Airlines will encourage more investment and trade ventures in Bulawayo.

“Let’s embrace and utilise the opportunity provided by Ethiopian Airlines to grow tourism, trade, attract foreign direct investments and create beneficial business relationships with the world,” Chinyanga said.

– CJ News