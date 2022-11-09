Cell C ropes in Huawei in switch to tech-co

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CELL C is transitioning into a digital lifestyle company.

South Africa’s fourth largest mobile network operator has partnered global leading information and communications technology solution provider, Huawei, to enable the process.

Improved user experience is at the centre of the transformation.

The transition follows the launch of the Business Support Systems (BSS) Transformation project and co-operation for Digital Service and Customer Experience Management.

These are aimed at providing end users with an enhanced digital experience, allowing Cell C to evolve from a traditional mobile service provider to a modern technology company.

“Cell C is moving away from being a pure telco to a techco provider and customer centricity is pivotal to this future,” said Douglas Craigie Stevenson, Cell C Chief Executive Officer.

“Our IT systems need to be able to support us in this journey as we become a digital business with simpler business flows,” Stevenson said.

Through collaborations and partnerships, Cell C aims to launch innovative products and services to customers.

“Huawei brings a proven success record in other markets with their latest solutions and experience and Cell C will leverage this expertise to create customer value,” Stevenson said.

Cell C has been working with Huawei for over a decade.

“We are very happy to enter into this new phase of our relationship with Cell C,” said Fortune Wang, Carrier Business Director for Huawei SA.

Huawei’s next generation BSS, a cloud native BSS solution, will enable Cell C to simplify their products while still offering flexibility to customers.

Cell C currently has more than 16 million subscribers.

With its recapitalisation now complete, it looks to reboot and focus on growth by investing in high value opportunities around its digital business.

– CAJ News